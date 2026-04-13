MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The decision made by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to reject Russian energy sources will lead to the fuel shortage in Europe as early as this week, said Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy of the Russian President and the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Ursula 'No Fuel' von der Leyen’s decisions not to use reliable and affordable Russian energy increased the EU energy bill by $26 bln just in the last 1.5 months," Dmitriev said on X.

"That is about $130 per each EU household and is just the beginning as fuel shortages start this week," he added.

EU expenses for imports of energy resources grew by 22 bln since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at the press conference in Brussels earlier today.