Tehran, Washington not discussing Iranian nuclear program — top Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. The issue of Iran’s nuclear program is not on the agenda of the talks between Iran and the United States at the current stage, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement to the contrary.

"At this point, we are focused on the problem of ending the war. No detailed discussions regarding the enrichment program or the available enriched uranium are going on," he told Iranian state television.

Trump said earlier that the United States, in cooperation with Iran and the IAEA, will remove Tehran's enriched uranium and dispose of it.