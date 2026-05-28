Several issues on Iran’s nuclear program remain unresolved — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The US and Iran have not yet resolved a number of issues on Tehran’s nuclear program, Vice President JD Vance stated.

"It's hard to say exactly when or if [US] President [Donald Trump] is going to sign the memorandum of understanding [with Iran]. We're going back and forth on a couple of language points," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

"There are a couple of issues on the nuclear stuff - the highly enriched stockpile and also the question of enrichment. So we’re going back and forth with them," the US vice president added, referring to consultations with Iran.

According to Vance, "it’s very clear" that the Iranians "want a deal." "We do think they're negotiating at least so far in good faith," he added.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that American and Iranian negotiators had agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding providing for a 60-day ceasefire and the start of consultations on Tehran’s nuclear program. According to the news outlet, the document is awaiting final approval from US President Donald Trump. However, the Tasnim news agency later reported, citing a source close to the negotiating team, that the text of the memorandum had not yet been agreed upon or approved.