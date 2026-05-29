Armenia to inevitably face problems in EAEU as it moves closer to EU — Kremlin

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. As Armenia moves closer to the European Union, sooner or later it will find itself in a situation where the position it adopted will contradict the position of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As Armenia moves closer to the EU, it will sooner or later find itself in a situation where the norms it adopts will contradict the norms and rules of the EAEU. And it’s impossible," he said.

Moving toward the European Union is an absolute sovereign right of Armenia, but it cannot and should not do so at the expense of the finances of the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states, Peskov noted.

"While moving toward the European Union, which is Armenia’s absolute sovereign right, Armenia cannot and should not do so at the expense of EAEU countries. That is, it must do so at its own expense," he said.

Yerevan has recently announced its commitment to integration with the European Union. On March 26, 2025, the Armenian Parliament adopted a law during its second and final reading to initiate the process of the country’s accession to the EU. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asserts that Armenia does not intend to leave the EAEU and expects to combine membership in the organization and EU integration for as long as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that integration with the EU automatically entails the cessation of Armenia’s interaction with the EAEU, and the loss of all associated preferences that Yerevan has benefited from throughout its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.