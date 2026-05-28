US, Iran very close to reaching agreement — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The US and Iran have not yet reached a peace agreement, but are very close to doing so, Vice President JD Vance stated.

"We're not there yet, but we're very close, and we're going to keep on working at it," he told reporters.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that American and Iranian negotiators had agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding providing for a 60-day ceasefire and the start of consultations on Tehran’s nuclear program. According to the news outlet, the document is awaiting final approval from US President Donald Trump. However, the Tasnim news agency later reported, citing a source close to the negotiating team, that the text of the memorandum had not yet been agreed upon or approved.