MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed up to two platoons of Ukrainian infantry and over 30 Baba-Yaga heavy attack drones in the liberation of the community of Lesnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS.

Lesnoye was liberated by forces of the 430th Motorized Infantry Regiment, the 29th Army of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the defense source specified.

"Assault units of the Battlegroup East eliminated up to two platoons of manpower from the 31st and 141st separate mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, mopped up several enemy strongholds on an area of over 10 sq. km, and also destroyed 12 motor vehicles and more than Baba-Yaga hexacopters," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on May 29 that its Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Lesnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.