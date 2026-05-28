MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The significant escalation in conflict has become the main international trend, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Chairman of the Russian Historical Society Sergey Naryshkin said at an international meeting of high-level representatives overseeing security issues as part of the 1st International Security Forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council.

He noted that Europe is attempting to undermine Russia’s attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while NATO is consistently building up its military potential on its eastern flank.

Naryshkin added that the future of the world belongs to those countries that strive for prosperity and harmony, and ‘who strikes with the sword shall perish by the sword,’ which is Russia’s stance.

TASS has compiled the key remarks by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence chief.

Russia’s strength

The future of the world belongs to those countries that strive for prosperity and harmony: "This is multipolarity, and all who take up the sword shall perish by the sword. That’s our stand."

Nuclear deterrence

"There have been even loud statements about the end of the era of nuclear deterrence. One can only respond to this: the era of nuclear deterrence, thank God, hasn't even begun yet."

Western hawks shouldn’t verify this assertion: "I wouldn’t advise hawks in the Western camp to test whether this assertion is true."

The world won’t be safe for a long time; a time of change is upon us: "We can only dream of peace."

Rising tensions in world

The main international trend has been a significant increase in conflict: "The number of political and military crises is constantly increasing, the consequences of which are felt far beyond their geographical boundaries."

Europe is "moving by leaps and bounds toward becoming, as it did in the last century, the epicenter of global conflict." The European Union is rapidly arming itself, and the "drums of war" are especially loud in Europe: "The European Union is rapidly arming itself, rapidly transforming from a transnational political and economic project into a military alliance. It’s no secret that this alliance is directed against our country."

Weapons from the war in Ukraine are "freely roaming across Europe," ending up in the hands of international terrorist groups.

The West is using Ukraine and Iran "as testing grounds" for its latest technologies, including artificial intelligence.

NATO is preparing for war with Russia

NATO is "consistently increasing its military potential on its eastern flank." "NATO is de facto preparing for a large-scale armed conflict in the East."

Great Britain, the "evil, cynical genius" of Europe, is encouraging its continental allies to a direct confrontation with Russia, "convincing them of the possibility of taking historical ‘revenge’ on Moscow for past defeats."

Germany already tried to "take responsibility" for Europe in the first half of the 20th century; it should not repeat the mistakes of the past: "Well, from the history of the first half of the 20th century, we know how Germany takes ‘responsibility’ for Europe, and how it ends, including for the Germans themselves. I would not advise them to repeat it."

Germans and French should learn the lessons of history and avoid getting involved with England: "I want to give good advice to the Germans and French: finally learn the lessons of history and avoid getting involved with the hypocritical and treacherous [Foggy] Albion. It will still deceive you, then deceive you again, and then wash his hands of it."

Many modern politicians are demonstrating an increasingly diminished ability to conduct "constructive negotiations aimed at a positive outcome."

Zelensky and Hitler

European elites "didn’t put up much resistance" to Adolf Hitler when he was taking over Europe: "Before Hitler broke his neck on the Soviet Union, he, let me remind you, managed to conquer almost all of Europe. And, it must be said, the European elites didn’t put up much resistance. It’s enough to recall the regimes of Marshal Petain in France, Quisling in Norway, and high-ranking collaborators in the Nazi occupation administrations in Belgium and the Netherlands. The list goes on."

Vladimir Zelensky isn’t Hitler-like, but he would fit the role in a third-rate comedy: "The current Ukrainian leader is certainly a far cry from Hitler. Although he’s quite capable of playing this role in some third-rate comedy."

European elites in Brussels have decided to turn a blind eye to any atrocities committed by the Kiev regime: "Everything is forgiven--terrorism, corruption, usurpation of power, violence against civilians, and war crimes."

European support for conflict in Ukraine

The European countries have simply driven Ukraine against Russia: "[For Europe] the main thing is that Ukraine continues to serve as a battering ram against Russia. And it is performing this task worse and worse. The main reason is the catastrophic population decline, documented even in official reports. To put it bluntly, the Europeans have simply ground Ukraine down against Russia, so now they are faced with the pressing question of what to do next."

Europeans are "trying to undermine" any attempts at a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict on the part of Russia, "simultaneously providing every possible military and financial assistance to the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, fueling its criminal ambitions."

Europe speaks of "Russia’s strategic exhaustion and eventual defeat," European elites benefit from prolonging the Ukrainian conflict as long as possible.

West’s desire to compensate for Ukrainian expenses at Russia’s expense

"Support for Zelensky and company is becoming increasingly expensive for European budgets and is already leading to increased social tensions." European government officials are comforting themselves with the thought that they will be able to "more than compensate for their losses" by plundering Russia in the future.