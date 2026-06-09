US struck Kuwait with copied Iranian drone to sell it air defense systems — diplomat

TEHRAN, June 9. /TASS/. The US military used a copied Iranian drone to attack an airport in Kuwait in a false-flag operation meant to push the Kuwaiti authorities toward buying US-made anti-drone air defense systems, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The pieces of the puzzle are falling into place with remarkable speed. They carried out a 'false-flag' operation by deploying a copied [Iranian] 'Lucas' drone to strike Kuwait Airport -- manufacturing the perfect pretext to market their 'Powerus'-developed anti-drone air defense systems under the guise of protecting against Iranian attacks," he wrote on his X page, commenting on reports that the US Department of State has approved potential sales of anti-drone systems to Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority said on June 3 that the passenger terminal T1 at Kuwait International Airport has been attacked by drones and missiles launched from Iran. According to the Kuwaiti foreign ministry, one person died and serious damage was done to the terminal. Later, India’s foreign ministry said that the attack victim was an Indian national. According to the Kuwaiti health ministry, at least 63 people, both passengers and airport employees, received various injuries.