Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, Sevastopol Panorama struck

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. On alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 326 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions and the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A UAV attack injured three people and damaged industrial facilities in the Samara Region. A targeted Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol almost destroyed the historical building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855).

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 326 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on June 9 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on June 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Oryol, Tver, Tula, and Ulyanovsk regions, the Krasnodar Region, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters off the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- A UAV attack injured three people in the Samara Region and damaged industrial facilities, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported on his channel on the Max messenger.

- Emergency crews are working at the affected sites.

- A targeted Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol virtually destroyed the building - housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) in the early hours of Wednesday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Max channel.

- A Ukrainian overnight strike caused no fatalities or injuries at the historical building, and firefighters are still battling the blaze, the regional government told reporters.

- Authorities assigned the fire a fourth-alarm classification, Razvozhayev previously said.

- Eighty-three personnel and 22 units of equipment from Sevastopol rescue services and Russia’s Emergencies Ministry continue operating at the site.

- A UAV attack caused fires at two infrastructure facilities in the Vladimir Region, Governor Alexander Avdeyev said on Max channel.

- The attack caused no casualties.

- Russia’s Emergencies Ministry and National Guard forces are carrying out the necessary response measures.

- Falling UAV debris ignited a fuel tank at a civilian facility in the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max channel.

- Authorities have received no reports of casualties, he added.

- Residents of private homes and occupants of a nursing home evacuated from the Millerovskiy District of the Rostov Region after a fire broke out following a UAV incident, Slyusar said.

- Emergency crews later extinguished the fire in the Millerovskiy District, he added.

- Previously evacuated residents have returned home, and no injuries were reported.

- A nighttime Ukrainian drone attack left eight districts of the Kherson Region completely without power, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Max channel.

- Emergency outages affected the Genichesk, Novotroitskiy, Chaplinskiy, Kalanchakskiy, Ivanovskiy, Gornostayevskiy, and Kakhovskiy municipal districts, as well as the Novokakhovskiy urban district.

- Utility crews and emergency services are already working at the affected sites, Saldo added.