Putin open to contacts with Mojtaba Khamenei — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. There are currently no specific arrangements for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, but Putin is open to such contacts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"There are currently no specific arrangements for such a phone call. Therefore, we cannot say anything specific at this point. But, of course, President Putin is open to such contacts," Peskov said.

Earlier, an Iranian source told TASS that Mojtaba Khamenei's first international contact could be a phone call or a meeting with Putin.