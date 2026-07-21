Russian-Chinese relations at peak level — ambassadors

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. Russia and China have withstood a quarter century of global transformations and have brought their relations to an all-time high point, Oleg Stepanov and Wang Di, Russian and Chinese ambassadors in Canada, stated in a joint article.

The article marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries. It was published on the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel.

The ambassadors noted that Russian-Chinese relations have withstood "transformations in the international situation, showing stability and sustainability." The article stresses that "they are currently at the highest point ever, serving as a great example of ties between major states, as well as an important force for maintaining global peace and stability."

"Based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression and non-interference in the internal affairs, equality and mutual gain, as well as peaceful coexistence, Russia and China fully recognize one’s right to independently choose their social system and path of development, and support the preservation of each other's historical and cultural identity and traditional values," the diplomats stressed, adding that this cooperation "is capable of overcoming difficulties, keeping its course and supporting progressive development."

Principles of security

"Russia and China call on all the countries to adhere to the principles of equal and indivisible defense at the global and regional levels to build common, comprehensive, sustainable and cooperative security," Stepanov and Wang noted, recalling that Moscow and Beijing "advocate for the creation of an equal and integral security system in the Asia-Pacific region." They also stressed that, amid the escalation in the Middle East, Russia and China consider it necessary "to resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible in order to prevent the expansion and spread of the conflict."

"In the future, Russia and China will continue to stick to the spirit of eternal good neighborly relations and friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, shared gain and comprehensive strategic interaction. We will fully implement the important agreements, reached by the heads of our states, take the Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level in a new age, as well as make a great contribution to protecting peace and stability and promoting universal prosperity," the ambassadors said.

On July 16, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries. The treaty laid the foundations of the further growth in all the aspects of the bilateral relations between Russia and China. During Putin’s visit to Beijing in May 2026, the parties agreed to extend the treaty’s validity.