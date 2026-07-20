Oil exports via Transneft system edged up 1.1% in 2025, annual report shows

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Oil shipments for export via Transneft's network increased by 1.1% year-on-year in 2025, though overall crude oil intake into the company's trunk pipelines fell slightly, according to the pipeline operator’s annual report.

"Oil exports in 2025 rose by 1.1% compared to 2024, but remained 0.2% below the 2023 volume," the document stated.

Total crude intake into Transneft's trunk pipeline system in 2025 was 0.2% below 2024 volumes and 3% below 2023 volumes.

Specifically, oil supplies from Russian producers dropped by 0.4% compared to 2024 volumes and by 3.3% against 2023. The company's total oil deliveries were 0.5% below 2024 volumes and 3.3% below 2023 volumes. Crude deliveries to Russian oil refineries decreased by 1.6% compared to 2024 and by 4.9% compared to 2023.

Furthermore, refined product transportation in 2025 decreased by 1.2% year-on-year, which Transneft attributed to shrinking export volumes. However, under current market conditions, pipeline transportation maintained a stable share of around 30% of total refined product volumes, showing only minor fluctuations.

"The decline in cargo turnover and oil transportation volumes in 2025 was primarily driven by lower refinery runs in Russia. The drop in petroleum product transportation was caused by a reduction in export volumes booked by shippers, as well as the redirection of export-destined petroleum products to the domestic Russian market," the report noted.

At the end of 2025, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev said that the company expected a slight dip in Russian oil exports via its infrastructure due to the OPEC+ output cuts. In 2026, oil exports via the Transneft system were projected to match 2025 levels. In 2024, the company reduced oil volumes pumped through its system by 2.8% to 447 million tons, expected a slight decline in 2025, and forecast a stabilization of volumes for 2026.