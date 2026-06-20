MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that there can no longer be any rules against Kiev, which is increasing attacks on Russian cities.

"Given the massive attacks by the enemy on our cities, the intensity of which is increasing and, obviously, will continue to increase, it is time to openly declare that there are no longer any rules for neo-Nazi Kiev, and there cannot be," Medvedev declared on his channel on Max.

"Beyond the acceptable limit for us, one thing should remain: the deliberate destruction of civilians. I emphasize: deliberate, that is, knowingly intentional. Everything else is quite permissible, no matter how Zelensky and its bastardly European backing dance around," the Russian politician stressed.

"By the way, the Hague Conventions on the laws and customs of war should also fall into this [category of absent restrictions]. They are no longer needed. Over the past hundred years, wars have changed too much," Medvedev wrote. He emphasized that "back then, it was not customary to steal or kill the leaders of even hostile countries." Now, according to him, "missiles and drones have replaced the dropping of bombs from balloons." "So the reference to the rebus sic stantibus clause [a clause about things remaining as they are - TASS] is quite appropriate here," Medvedev concluded.