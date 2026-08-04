Wildberries building about 260,000 sq m of warehouses in Kazakhstan — Trade Ministry

ASTANA, August 4. /TASS/. Wildberries e-commerce company is building warehouses in Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a total area of approximately 260,000 square meters, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev announced at a briefing.

"Regarding the current situation, as far as we know, about 46,000 square meters are currently leased. In the first quarter of next year, [facilities are scheduled for commissioning as] the company is constructing around 160,000 square meters in Almaty and 100,000 square meters in Astana. These are plans for the development of the local Wildberries branch," Shakkaliyev said, responding to a question about the project.

He clarified that construction of the company's warehouses in Kazakhstan has been underway for several years, with their total area reaching some 260,000 square meters.