Ukrainian drones injure four people on Turkish vessel heading to Russia — paper

ISTANBUL, August 3. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has injured four sailors, including three Turks, on vessel Nadezhda, flying a Cameroonian flag, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

The boat was carrying fresh vegetables and fruits from the Turkish port of Samsun to Novorossiysk.

The story said that six to seven Ukrainian drones attacked the ship at around 4:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT) about 30 miles off Novorossiysk triggering a fire.

The 118-meter vessel for the transportation of rolling cargoes Nadezhda (IMO number: 7702657) was built in 1978 in Denmark. According to publicly available data, it is owned by Nadezhda Roro Inc. Its operational and technical manager is Turkish company Kalyoncu Ro Ro Denizcilik.