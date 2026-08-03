Trump says US and Iran in talks, even if Tehran denies it

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the United States and Iran are holding negotiations, even if Tehran does not publicly acknowledge it.

"They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg', talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with Oman," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades. It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"