Trump claims US fully controls Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and will also keep a naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed or Tehran surrenders.

He said on Truth Social that the strait, despite Iran's statements, "is already completely controlled by the United States Navy."

Speaking about the naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, Trump said: "Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished."

Earlier, Trump said that the United States and Iran would begin negotiations on a peace deal on August 3. He also said he had agreed to cancel a planned large·scale strike against the country to reach an agreement with Tehran. According to the US president, Iran and some Middle Eastern states asked Washington to refrain from the attack, as the parties had already outlined the contours of a future agreement. Trump said that it should include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the Iranian nuclear threat.