Drone strike causes fire at logistics facility in Russia’s Vladimir Region

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. A drone strike caused a fire at a logistics facility operated by the Wildberries e-commerce company in Russia’s central Vladimir Region, the company said in a statement.

"A company logistics facility in the Vladimir Region caught fire as a result of an attack. Personnel were evacuated, and firefighters are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement reads.

The company said it had rerouted logistics operations and that orders were being processed and shipped from other facilities.