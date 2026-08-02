Over 1,000 migrants remaining near center for migrants in Ceuta — agency

MADRID, August 2. /TASS/. More than 1,000 migrants are remaining near the center for their temporary allocation in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, located on the northern coast of Africa, hoping to be admitted there, the EFE agency reported.

According to the agency, the center is overcrowded. Hundreds of migrants have set up a camp in the mountainous area near the center, waiting for vacant places. Most of the migrants are from African countries south of the Sahara. A nearby beach is occupied by migrants.

According to earlier reports, several dozen migrants attempted to break into the center’s territory by force but failed.

Tens of thousands of migrants managed to reach Ceuta by swimming or walking around the breakwater separating the city from Morocco in late July. Amid the migration crisis, the Spanish authorities have deployed troops to help ensure security in the city. At least 72 people have reportedly died while trying to reach Ceuta. Meanwhile, according to latest reports, most of the migrants have returned to Morocco.