Armenian president signs decree on appointing Pashinyan as republic’s PM

YEREVAN, August 2. /TASS/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has appointed leader of the Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s prime minister, following the results of the parliamentary elections in the South Caucasus republic.

"To appoint Nikol Pashinyan as the prime minister pursuant to Part 1, Article 149 of the Constitution," says the decree posted on the website of the republic’s head.

At the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 7, the ruling Civil Contract party led by Pashinyan gained 49.75% of the electors’ votes, the "Strong Armenia" bloc led by businessman Samvel Karapetyan secured 23.27%, followed by former President Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc with 9.92%.