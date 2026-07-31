Suspects confess to murder: what is known about disappearance of two Russians in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 31. /TASS/. Suspects detained by Thai police in connection with the disappearance of two Russian nationals in Pattaya have confessed to their murder, according to the newspaper Thairat.

TASS has collected key facts about this incident.

Disappearance of Russian nationals

Two Russian citizens, Diana Nazimova, 22, and Roman Nazimov, 17, went missing in the Thai resport city of Pattaya, a spokesman for the local police department told TASS on July 27.

According to their mother, left home on a motorcycle early in the morning on July 26 and have not been in contact since.

Russian embassy’s statements

The Russian embassy in Thailand is in contact with the country’s authorities regarding the disappearance of two Russian nationals in Pattaya, an embassy spokesperson told TASS.

Investigation

The Thai police detained two suspects in connection to the disappearance of the Russian citizens in Pattaya, the Siamchon News portal reported on July 30.

According to the news portal, the police detained two local residents suspected of being involved in the case.

Investigators think that they might have helped two main perpetrators to get rid of the bike used by the Russians.

They are also suspected of aiding the main perpetrators of this crime to escape by being taken out of the city on a motorcycle with a sidecar covered with a tarp.

According to Thai media, the police identified the key perpetrator as Thanu Katthong, known as Pong, and his associate called Thong.

The disassembled motorcycle used by the Russian nationals was found buried in the Thung Luang old cemetery near Pong’s house on July 29.

Witnesses said the saw four men engaged in digging works some 100 meters from each other.

Fragments of the motorcycle were found buried in pits located some 100 meters one from another.

These fragments were taken for a DNA tests.

According to the Matichon newspaper, a court in Pattaya sanctioned arrest warrants to two main suspects.

Arrest warrants were issued for Thanu Katthong, 43, known as Pong, and Thongchai, 39, known as Thong.

They are charged with theft of receiving stolen things after the motorcycle used by the missing Russians was found buried in a disassembled state.

Later, the Siam Rath newspaper said that two locals who had been detained by the police on suspicion of aiding and abetting in connection with the disappearance of Russian citizens were released after an interrogation.

According to the police, the two men were released without being charged as they were involved in the case as witnesses.

Detention of key suspects and their confession

The Thai police detained two key suspects in the case of the disappearance of two Russian citizens in Pattaya, a police spokesman told TASS on July 31.

The police chased the suspects trying to escape on a motorcycle in the Sa Kaeo province.

At some point, the suspect dropped their vehicle and tried to hide in a forest.

The police detained Thong after the chase.

The key suspect, pong, managed to flee but was later detained as well.

The detained suspects confessed to murdering the Russian nationals, the Thairat newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, during the interrogation, Pong said that both Russians, Diana Nazimova, 22, and her brother Roman Nazimov, 17, are dead and their bodies are buried.

He confessed to shooting and killing Roman and beating his sister Diana to the death.

The motive was robbery.