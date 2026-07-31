MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Continued Ukrainian strikes on the critical infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could cause radioactive fallout that will not only engulf the Zaporozhye Region and nearby areas of Russia, as well as Ukraine, but could also critically alter the radiation levels in several Eastern European countries, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea and a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

On Thursday, the Zaporozhye NPP reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the dry storage site for spent nuclear fuel. The attack was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle armed with a warhead. The drone was discovered near the building where the transporter, designed for transporting containers with spent nuclear fuel, is stored. The munition was promptly defused.

"Radiation contamination is potentially possible in the event of a depressurization of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility and the destruction of other buildings, such as those housing fresh nuclear fuel. Depending on the scale and nature of the destruction, the amount of radioactive material released, wind conditions, and a number of other factors, a critical change in radiation levels will occur not only in several regions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but there's a high probability that it will affect certain territories of some Eastern European countries," said Karchaa.

He added that "in its madness," the Kiev regime does not even fear such consequences when planning attacks.

"You can expect anything from these monsters. It seems they’ve completely lost their minds from their original unmotivated hatred of Russia," the expert believes.