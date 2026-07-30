Gazprom to be producing nearly half of its gas from hard-to-recover reserves by 2030

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Gazprom will be producing almost half of its gas from fields containing hard-to-recover reserves by 2030, according to the presentation for Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov’s address at the International Far Eastern Energy Forum dubbed Energy of Sakhalin.

In 2025, Gazprom’s gas production totaled 405.4 bln cubic meters, with hard-to-recover reserves accounting for 11.4% of that volume. By 2030, this figure will reach 47% of Gazprom Group’s total production.

According to Markelov, as of the beginning of 2026, the company’s current recoverable gas reserves totaled over 27 trillion cubic meters. Gazprom’s resources are concentrated primarily in Yamal, on the Arctic shelf, and in the east of the country. About 43% of proven natural gas reserves are located in new gas-producing regions, such as the Yamal, Yakutsk, and Irkutsk gas production centers, as well as in fields that are traditional for Gazprom, such as the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky region and the European part of Russia. Another 30% are found in Arctic shelf fields, primarily located within the Kara, Barents, and Okhotsk seas.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed the Energy Ministry to develop measures to incentivize the extraction of hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves.

Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Oleg Kazanov has said that hard-to-recover reserves account for more than 30% of the production structure, adding that this share will continue to rise. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov has said that Russia is expected to fully master the technologies for developing hard-to-recover hydrocarbon reserves by 2027-2028.