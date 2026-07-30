LNG market holds promise, but Russia faces cold reception — expert

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Russia must boost its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production as the United States expands its global market share, Anvar Gafiatullin, partner and oil and gas practice leader at business consultancy TeDo (Technologies of Trust), told the Energy of Sakhalin international forum.

"The ultimate indicator here is LNG’s share in international trade. Twenty years ago, pipelines dominated LNG 80% to 20%, but today it is a 50-50 split. While pipelines lock consumers in, LNG offers immense flexibility and market reach. Therefore, we must develop it faster and more aggressively. The LNG market holds promise, but frankly, nobody is waiting for us with open arms," Gafiatullin told a session titled Project News 2026.

Global LNG production capacity could expand by 65% over the next five years, with the US driving roughly half of that growth, the expert noted. He added that Washington seeks to control energy flows, partly due to soaring domestic electricity demand from data centers, artificial intelligence systems, and digital infrastructure.

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is hosting the 30th Energy of Sakhalin International Far Eastern Energy Forum alongside the 2nd Sustainable Islands: Climate and Ecology International Forum on July 30-31. Both events serve as off-site platforms for the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year's EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.