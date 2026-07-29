Czech police find no Metropolitan Hilarion’s fingerprints on drug wraps

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Metropolitan Hilarion of the Russian Orthodox Church told TASS that the Czech police that detained him and his cameraman on suspicion of drug possession have not found his fingerprints on drug wraps.

"The police recently informed my lawyer [in the Czech Republic] that no links had been found between the drug wraps and the passengers in the car. The only fingerprints found on these wraps were those of the police officer who claimed to have ‘discovered’ them there," he said, adding that this fact speaks for itself.

He recalled that the police officer was not wearing gloves, no video footage was recorded, there were no witnesses to the search, and that he and the two passengers had been taken into a gas station building whilst the car was being searched.

On 24 May, the Czech police detained Metropolitan Hilarion following an anonymous tip-off that there were drugs in his car. The metropolitan categorically denied any involvement in the illegal possession of prohibited substances, describing his detention as a provocation. This incident was preceded by a long period of pressure on Metropolitan Hilarion and the Orthodox community in Karlovy Vary. On 26 May, it was reported that the metropolitan had been released, and no charges had been brought against him. The following day, he told TASS that he was leaving the Czech Republic. On 30 May, the metropolitan arrived in Moscow and met with Patriarch Kirill that same day.