Russia upgrades T-90 tank using troop feedback from battlefield — Rostec

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian specialists are enhancing the T-90M Proryv main battle tank based on feedback from troops on the battlefield and have upgraded its electronic warfare systems over the past few months, the press office of the state technology corporation Rostec told TASS.

"The T-90 is a well-known tank. It has become more powerful with enhanced armor and protection. This is an ongoing process. The armored vehicle continues to be improved. Our specialists are refining the hardware based on new tasks coming from the frontline. The knowledge of fighters engaged in the special military operation, who have practical experience of operating our equipment, is useful for modernizing hardware and creating new models," the press office quoted Rostec Deputy CEO Nikolay Volobuyev as saying.

Over the past few months, the tank has received a significantly enhanced electronic warfare system. Also, extra protection of the engine-transmission compartment projection has been added to the tank’s upper hemisphere defense. Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer is continuing efforts on further developing the tank’s passive and active defense systems and improving its operational and technical characteristics. The emphasis is placed on boosting the survivability of tanks and the safety of crews, it said.