Russian Defense Ministry to get 76 Su-57 fighter jets

KUBINKA, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Defense will receive 76 multirole fighter jets Su-57 within the framework of a contract with Sukhoi Company, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov told reporters on Thursday at the Army 2019 Forum.

"76 aircraft," Manturov said.

Fighter jets will be supplied by 2028, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko told reporters.

Su-57 is a Russian multirole fifth-generation fighter jet designed to destroy all air, ground, and water surface targets. It has stealth coating, keeps weapons inside, and develops supersonic cruising speed.