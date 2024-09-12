Ukrainian troops execute comrades attempting to surrender in Kursk — army

KURSK, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have killed hundreds of their fellow soldiers who tried to surrender to Russian troops since the beginning of fighting in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, has told TASS.

"We have dozens of soldiers in our captivity in this direction, while the number of prisoners killed by their own comrades to prevent them from being brought here must be in the hundreds," Alaudinov said.

The commander added that getting captured Ukrainian soldiers out of the combat zone is no easy task. "Ukrainian formations are doing all they can to prevent us from bringing the captives to our rear. I have even noticed that Ukrainian formations seem to be focusing less on destroying their enemy, i.e. us, than they are on destroying their own fighters who have decided to surrender," the commander explained.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost more than 12,200 servicemen and 96 tanks during the fighting in the Kursk Region.