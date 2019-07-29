Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Aircraft Company (part of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation) has started to implement its contract for the delivery of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to the country’s Aerospace Force, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told TASS on Monday.

"A state contract was signed at the Army 2019 international arms exhibition between the Defense Ministry of Russia and the Sukhoi Company for the delivery of a batch of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. The Sukhoi has started to fulfil its contractual obligations," the vice-premier’s office reported.

The state contract envisages the delivery of 76 Su-57 fighter jets to Russia’s Aerospace Force.

As a result of the contract’s implementation, Russia’s Defense Ministry will get "the most advanced fifth-generation multirole fighter jet, which will boost the domestic Aerospace Force’s combat capabilities," the statement says.

The vice-premier’s office also confirmed the earlier-stated timeframe of delivering the first Su-57 plane to the Aerospace Force. "The first plane will be delivered to the customer before the end of 2019.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies as well as the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.