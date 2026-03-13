FACTBOX: Over 170 drones downed over Russian regions, Sevastopol drone attack aftermath

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 176 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The attack on the Black Sea city of Sevastopol overnight on March 13 was one of the most prolonged, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said. Several homes sustained damage from drone debris, with no casualties reported. Additionally, a downed UAV sparked a forest fire in the area of Zolotoy Beach, located in the mountainous and wooded terrain of Sevastopol.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 176 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on March 12 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 13, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, 80 UAVs were shot down over the Republic of Crimea, 29 over the Republic of Adygea, 25 over the Krasnodar Region, 18 over the Azov Sea waters, seven over the Rostov Region, five over the Kursk Region, three over the Stavropol Region, two each over the Bryansk Region and the Black Sea waters, and one each over Astrakhan, Belgorod, Volgograd, and Lipetsk Regions, and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Aftermath

- Air defense systems are repelling a drone attack targeting the industrial zone in the town of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Region, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported.

- According to his statement, air targets were shot down in the vicinity of the city.

- Vladimirov also urged residents not to approach the UAV debris.

- Furthermore, the governor reminded citizens they will be fined if they post footage of drone flyovers and air defense operations.

- A forest area near Zolotoy Beach in the mountainous and wooded terrain of Sevastopol caught fire, covering over 1,500 square meters due to a downed UAV, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported.

- He specified that the attack on Sevastopol during the night of March 13 was one of the most prolonged.

- Several homes sustained damage from drone debris, with no casualties reported.

- In the Nizhnyaya Golandiya area, the shockwave shattered windows in seven apartments of a multi-story residential building, and a garage in a courtyard caught fire after debris from downed UAVs fell on it.