Russian Lancet drone destroys Ukrainian army’s substation in Slavyansk at 60 km distance

LUGANSK, March 13. /TASS/. A Russian Lancet kamikaze drone crew wiped out the Ukrainian army’s electric power substation in Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic at a 60 km distance, the UAV crew commander with the call sign Kasper from the Battlegroup South’s 7th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade told TASS.

"The farthest target was at a distance of 60 kilometers. We destroyed the enemy’s electric power substation in Slavyansk," he said.

The Lancet UAV crew has thus demonstrated its ability to deliver strikes on enemy critical infrastructure and disrupt the operation of its military installations, he stressed.