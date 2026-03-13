NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. Ukraine now controls just 10% of Donbass, with the Russian army making continuous gains, Russian Ambassador to Britain Andrey Kelin said.

"The situation in Ukraine itself is that it is steadily moving towards defeat," the Russian diplomat told CNBC in an interview. "What is on the table right now is about 10% of Donbas territory, which is not yet under our control, 10% no more," he said.

At a Kremlin meeting with the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, on March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the Kiev-controlled area in the republic had shrunk from 25% to 17% over the past six months.