Russia necessary for mitigating global energy crisis — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian energy is indispensable for mitigating a major global energy crisis, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

Commenting on the US decision to exempt from sanctions Russian oil and derivatives loaded on tankers before March 12, he wrote on the X social network: "Russian energy is indispensable to easing the world’s largest energy crisis."

In his opinion, European politicians will soon be forced to recognize this reality, and acknowledge the strategic blunders in their energy policy.