US de-facto admitted that Russian oil crucial for market stability — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The United States de-facto admitted that the global market cannot remain stable without Russian oil, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

Commenting on the US decision to exempt from sanctions Russian oil and derivatives loaded on tankers before March 12, he wrote on the Max messenger: "The US has de-facto admitted an evident fact: the global market cannot remain stable without Russian oil."

In his words, the US move will apply to approximately 100 million barrels of Russian oil which are currently in transit.