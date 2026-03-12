MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. London and Paris' plans to assist the Kiev regime in acquiring nuclear weapons exemplify a dangerous combination of recklessness and misguidedness, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. During a news briefing, she remarked, "It's a blend of aggression and stupidity. I can't quite determine which is driving the other, but one likely fuels the other. Such developments should be viewed within the broader context of the ongoing decline in rationality among Western European ruling elites over recent decades."

Zakharova further criticized Western Europe's actions, stating, "All of this suggests that, in their increasingly frantic and blind pursuit of what they term a 'strategic defeat' for Russia, our adversaries are effectively losing the last remnants of their self-preservation instinct."

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service's press office earlier reported that Britain and France are actively working to supply Ukraine with nuclear warheads and delivery systems. According to intelligence sources, this involves covert transfers of European components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine. Among the options under consideration is the French TN75 small-sized warhead, originally designed for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.