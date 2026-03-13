Iranian General Staff says US refueling aircraft was downed over western Iraq

CAIRO, March 13. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft of the US Air Force was downed over the western regions of Iraq, and the entire crew died in the crash.

"The US refueling aircraft was taken down by a missile fired by Islamic resistance groups in western Iraq," the General Staff said in a statement, aired by Iran’s national broadcaster. "The plane crashed, its entire crew was killed."

Iraqi officials have not yet commented on the information.

The Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US armed forces said it had lost a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft during its military operation against Iran. "This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM said, adding that rescue efforts are ongoing.