Gas reserves in Poland’s storage facilities fall to 50%

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Poland’s underground storage facilities stood at 50% of the level recorded in September 2025 as of March 2, according to a statement from the consulting company Gas Storage Poland.

According to the data, on September 22, 2025, Polish gas storage facilities were 100% full. By the end of December, storage levels had fallen to 85%, and by January 22 they stood at 70%.

On March 3, Poland’s Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said that the country’s existing gas reserves would be sufficient for several months, and that reductions in supplies from the Middle East would not have a negative impact on the country’s energy situation.