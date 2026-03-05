Russia’s share in coal supplies to China totals 29% in 2025 — research

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia’s share in total coal supplies to China reached 29% in 2025, according to research carried out by a team of experts from the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory (obtained by TASS).

"Russia’s share in imports [by China] increased to 29% due to a more significant contraction of coal purchases from other suppliers," the document reads.

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said earlier that coal exports from Russia gained 7% in 2025 to 211 mln tons. According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the share of the Asia-Pacific region in the total volume of Russian coal exports reached 80% last year.