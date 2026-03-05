Injured people in Saratov Region, 76 Ukrainian UAVs attacking Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Three people were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Saratov Region.

TASS has put together key facts about the aftermath of the Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian regions.

Scope

Alert air defense forces shot down 76 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, 33 UAVs were shot down over the Saratov Region, 17 over the Black Sea, ten over Crimea, nine over the Rostov Region, four over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Volgograd Region, and one over the Astrakhan Region.

Aftermath

- Three people were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the Saratov Region, according to preliminary information, Governor Roman Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

- The injured people are receiving necessary medical assistance.

- The Ukrainian UAV attack damaged windows in several social institutions and residential buildings.

- All the relevant emergency response services are working at the scene.

- Emergency workers are already operating at each affected facility, the governor added.

- Recovery work will begin shortly, he said.