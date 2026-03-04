Qatar to need at least one month to return to previous LNG production volumes — Reuters

DOHA, March 4. /TASS/. Qatar will need at least a month to return to previous LNG production volumes after suspension of operations by the national oil and gas company Qatar Energy, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Qatar Energy notified its customers of the imminent occurrence of force majeure circumstances due to suspension of LNG production.

According to sources, the facility in Ras Laffan will need at least two weeks to restart production, with at least two more weeks going to be spent to restore previous capacities.

Qatar is the world’s third largest LNG exporter. The industrial cluster of Ras Laffan consisting of major gas liquefaction, storage, and shipping capacities is in the north of the country around 80 km from Doha. The infrastructure of the facility includes 14 LNG lines with a total capacity of about 77 mln tons per annum.