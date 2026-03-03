Russia’s small missile ship Burya test-fires Pantsir-M missile system in Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The crew of the Burya small missile ship (Project 22800 Karakurt) has test-fired the latest Pantsir-M naval surface-to-air missile/gun system at an aerial target in the Baltic Sea, the fleet’s press office reported.

"Specialists from the missile and artillery unit of the Burya small missile ship fired the Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile/gun system at an aerial target. A target missile launched from the corvette Boikiy of the Baltic Fleet was used as the target. During the test firing, the target missile was hit by two missiles, which was confirmed by live recording data," the press service reported.

The Pantsir-M surface-to-air missile/gun system was fired as part of state trials for the Burya small missile ship, it said.

The Pantsir-M is the naval version of the Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun system; the land-based version is the Pantsir-S. Developed by Instrument Design Bureau (part of High-Precision Systems of the state tech corporation Rostec), it is the world's only ship-based anti-aircraft system with a single-operator combat module, which includes both artillery and anti-aircraft missile weapons, as well as a control system.