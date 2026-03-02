Fire outbreak eliminated at oil terminal after Ukrainian drone attack

KRASNODAR, January 26. /TASS/. Firemen eliminated a fire outbreak at an oil terminal occurred at night in Novorossiysk after the Ukrainian drone attack, the crisis center of the Krasnodar Region told reporters.

The fire outbreak at the fuel terminal in Novorossiysk was eliminated. Thirty-eight people and ten vehicle were engaged in fire containment, including specialists of the Main Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies for the Krasnodar Region," the crisis center said.

No disruptions in infrastructure operations were recorded, according to reports.