Israeli strikes on Lebanon leave over 30 dead, 149 wounded — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, March 2. /TASS/. At least 31 people were killed and 149 more were wounded in the first wave of Israeli air strikes on Lebanese territory, according to a report by the country's Health Ministry posted on X.

"The number of victims may rise as rescue operations continue in the Haret Hreik and Al-Jamous neighborhoods on the southern outskirts of Beirut, where missiles struck two residential buildings," the statement said.

Earlier reports indicated that more than 10 residents had been killed in the area, including the head of the Shiite Hezbollah parliamentary faction, Mohammad Raad.