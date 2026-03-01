Iran’s governing council begins its work — president

DOHA, March 1. /TASS/. Iran’s governing council that was formed to handle the state duties following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already begun working, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"The temporary governing body has started working and with full resolve will continue following the path of our dear imam [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]," he said in a televised address.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, targeting the country’s major cities, including Tehran. Iran’s state television reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, announced that the governing council will assume the supreme leader’s duties until his successor is elected.