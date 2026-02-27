Ukraine used Druzhba to pump its oil — Reuters

LONDON, February 27. /TASS/. Ukraine used the Druzhba oil pipeline to export its oil to Europe, Reuters said, citing sources.

Kiev pumped about 40,000 metric tons of oil monthly into the oil pipeline before the halt of supplies, one of the sources said. The other sources confirmed exports but did not furnish their estimates.

The suspension of deliveries over the Druzhba oil pipeline deprives Ukraine of a source of revenues, Reuters said. If the situation does not change, Kiev may have to stop oil production, news agency’s sources said.