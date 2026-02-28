Russia to demand US, Israel stop illegal actions against Iran at UN Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. Russia will demand that the US and Israel immediately cease their illegal actions against Iran during an emergency UN Security Council meeting scheduled for 4:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, requested by Russia and China.

"During the Security Council meeting, we will demand that the US and Israel immediately cease their illegal and escalatory actions and embark on a path of political and diplomatic settlement. Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance in this process," the Russian permanent mission to the UN said in a statement.