IDF reports series of strikes against Iranian air defense systems

TEL AVIV, March 1. /TASS/. A next series of strikes against missile and air defense systems in central regions of Iran was completed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed another wave of strikes targeting the ballistic missile array and aerial defense systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran," IDF said.

"As part of the strikes, the Israeli Air Force deepened the damage and targeted several launch sites in central Iran that had not yet been struck," the IDF press service added.