FACTBOX: What we know about joint US-Israeli military operation in Iran

TEL AVIV, February 28. /TASS/. Israel delivered a preemptive attack on Iran to eliminate "immanent threats" on Saturday morning, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that major combat operations had begun against Tehran’s nuclear missile program.

Explosions were heard across the country, according to Iranian media reports.

TASS has compiled key details about the situation.

Statements from Israel

Israel delivered a preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic to remove existential threats, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across the country.

Israel closed its airspace following the preemptive strike on Iran, the Israel Airport Authority said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that sirens were sounded all throughout Israel on Saturday morning, calling that a "proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the Jewish state."

In a video address to the nation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israeli citizens that challenging days lie ahead.

The joint Israeli and US military actions against Iran should create conditions for a change of power in the Islamic Republic, Netanyahu explained.

US statements

US President Donald Trump said "major combat operations" against Iran had begun. According to him, the objective is to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon" and to defend the American people by eliminating "imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

Iranian missiles posed a threat to US allies in Europe and "could soon reach the American homeland," he claimed.

Trump urged the Iranians to take over their government when the United States is finished with the strikes as he called on the Iranian military to lay down arms.

Situation in Iran

An explosion was heard in Tehran, with thick smoke billowing over the city, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Explosions were also reported in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, according to Fars news agency.

Iran’s public broadcaster said three explosions rocked central Tehran.

Fars reported missile blasts in north and east Tehran.

Iran closed its airspace, air traffic controllers said.

The presidential building in Tehran and the compound home to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei came under attack as the United States and Israel has been launching strikes since Saturday morning, Mehr news agency said.

Israel dubbed its actions against Iran Operation Lion’s Roar, Kan broadcaster reported.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not sustain injuries in the joint US and Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, Mehr news agency quoted a source close to the Iranian presidential office as saying.

- Several residential buildings in central Tehran were destroyed in the attack, Iran’s public broadcaster said.

- The Iranian Education Ministry ordered a number of schools to close and switch to remote learning, Tasnim news agency reported.

Situation in Israel

The Israeli military recorded at least two missile launches from Iran toward the Jewish state, the IDF reported.

Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles toward Israel, Iranian news agency NourNews said.

Air raid sirens were sounded in central Israel.

Public bomb shelters and protected spaces in buildings opened in Tel Aviv amid the situation around Iran, the municipal government told TASS.

Global reaction

The US have again shown its true colors by launching the attack on Iran, negotiations with which turned out to be just a cover operation, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

China will evacuate its citizens from Iran as soon as possible, the Chinese embassy in Tehran announced.

The new bout of escalation around Iran may become the largest strategic miscalculation by the United States and its partners in the Middle East, Deputy Head of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Konstantin Basyuk told TASS.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack by the United States and Israel against Iran as it called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to immediately give an assessment of the devasting US and Israeli actions in the Middle East.