Russian, Pakistani leaders aim to develop relations — defense adviser

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are seriously committed to advancing bilateral relations, Maria Sultan, advisor to the Pakistani Defense Ministry, said ahead of the prime minister's visit to Russia.

"Our countries are currently led by very strong leaders, both in Pakistan and in Moscow. And these strong leaders are seriously committed to improving our relations," she said during the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

Earlier, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told reporters that the prime minister would address the conflict with Afghanistan during his meeting with Putin next week.