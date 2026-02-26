MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The deployment of British troops in Ukraine will increase the risks of a large-scale military conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She said that Kiev's suspension of oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline threatens Europe's energy security. Zakharova also said that there are no talks on strategic stability between Russia and the United States in Geneva.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

The Board of Peace

Washington did not respond to Moscow's proposal to contribute to the Board of Peace using the assets frozen in the United States: "At the moment, no response has been received from Washington."

Russia will closely monitor the plans of several states to send their military personnel to the region: "We emphasize the importance that efforts in the interests of general normalization in the Gaza Strip be carried out with the Palestinian side."

Reduction of the Russian mission to the EU

The EU's foreign policy agency has notified Moscow of its intention to reduce Russia's mission to the European Union to 40 people: "This quota includes both diplomats and administrative and technical staff."

Brussels' decision is discriminatory and unlawful: "We, of course, regard this measure as discriminatory, it is a direct violation of article 7 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

This step by the EU "will not remain without due reaction" from Moscow.

Britain's attempts to interfere with the Ukrainian settlement

The UK is doing everything to "preserve the hotbed of instability" in Ukraine and prevent a settlement of the crisis: "They are doing everything possible to prevent a long-term and sustainable settlement of the crisis."

"Contrary to the misconception of [British Defense Minister John] Healey, the deployment of British troops in Ukraine will not mean the end of the war, but a prolongation of the conflict and an increase in the risks of a large-scale military clash involving a much larger number of states."

The possibility of Western participation in talks with Ukraine

The European countries should "sit under the table" of negotiations on Ukraine and "keep their mouths shut."

In their documents and speeches, the participants "for some reason no longer say that they unconditionally, as they previously claimed, believe in the military victory of the Kiev regime."

The conferences of the "coalition of the willing" can be compared to a series of jokes beginning with a list of representatives of different nations who at some point come together: "The next meeting of the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ convened in Kiev on the same day with a video link of French President [Emmanuel] Macron, British Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer and German Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz - listen, just like in our jokes exactly - also turned out to be nothing more than a ritual act."

The EU's attempts to take a seat at the negotiating table on Ukraine "cannot have any ground," the decision to reduce the staff of the Russian mission in Brussels confirmed this.

Japan should support the real peace efforts of other countries, for instance, send a signal to Kiev about the inadmissibility of terror, if it "really wants to contribute to a settlement" in Ukraine.

Stopping oil transit through Druzhba

Ukraine's termination of transit through the Druzhba pipeline threatens the energy security of Hungary, Slovakia and the whole of Europe: "These actions undoubtedly threaten the energy security of these countries and the European continent as a whole.

"And against this background, the lack of a proper reaction from the European institutions, which should be guarding the interests of their member countries, and the lack of any reaction to the Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline - whom can they surprise? No one, it's already their routine."

The European Commission openly demonstrates that the energy difficulties of individual EU countries, if they have "a wrong political course, as they say, are not the problem of the whole association: What do they call it? Right, ‘eurosolidarity’."

Ukraine’s inhumane policy

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov confessed to the "cannibalistic goals" of the Kiev regime: "The recently appointed Defense Minister of Ukraine Mikhail Fyodorov has openly laid out the true cannibalistic goal of the Kiev regime. He said: ‘Every day of the war must become a threat to the very existence of Russia.’"

The Ukrainian army systematically uses torture against Russian prisoners of war in secret prisons in Ukraine: "Based on the data we have collected, it can be concluded that there is a systematic approach to torture in secret prisons in Ukraine.

"The task of the clique that has usurped power in Kiev, the Zelensky regime, is to turn the inhabitants of the country he had taken hostage into a controlled mass."

The anti-Russian policy of the West

Reports of alleged Russian-American negotiations in Geneva on a new nuclear arms control treaty are an example of "distortion, disinformation, and fakes."

Russian diplomats are "clarifying all the circumstances" of the detention in Latvia of Andrey Lankov, an expert on the history and politics of the countries of the Korean peninsula.

Finland’s plans to review the real estate transactions made by foreigners is aimed against Russians: "It's no secret that these plans are directed against Russians, against Russian citizens."

Media reports about Russia's alleged use of real estate in Europe to plan sabotage are "classic lies."

Such publications are "another attempt to incite hatred against Russians, another example of Russophobia, manipulation of the feeling of fear among the population of their countries, mockery of the citizens in this case of Western, Northern Europe."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz backs up his diehard statements about Russia with words from the works of the XIXth-century French writer Astolphe de Custine, whose writings inspired Joseph Goebbels: "The German chancellor again flashed his diehard ignorance, and at the same time demonstrated who he considers his political idols."

Japan's insistence on linking the situation in Ukraine with security in East Asia is "not only illogical, but also provocative."

Russia-Azeri contacts

Russian-Azerbaijani high-level contacts on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash "will continue."

Moscow is "consistently working to implement all agreements reached" in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijani airliner.

Russia and Azerbaijan aim to resolve all remaining issues regarding the plane crash: "We aim to fully resolve all remaining issues."

In its relations, Russia draws Azerbaijan's attention to the "need for a speedy release and return home" of the Russians detained in the summer of 2025.

The situation around Iran

Russia will continue to "develop a comprehensive strategic partnership" with Iran, and remains close to its Iranian friends during a "difficult period for them."

The United States is irresponsibly escalating the situation around Iran: "We see incessant threats against Tehran and saber-rattling, intimidation, and Washington's irresponsible escalation of regional tensions."